Akhilesh slams BJP for using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'

Published: 13th April 2023 04:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)

By Online Desk

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP of using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'. 

Yadav, a former UP chief minister, tweeted shortly after state police confirmed the killing of Asad Ahmad - the son of "gangster-politician" Atiq Ahmad - in an encounter in Jhansi district.

"The (government) does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong," he said.

Asad Ahmad's killing comes less than a month before UP civic body polls.

Asad and another accused in the same case - Ghulam - were shot dead in Jhansi and police recovered two foreign-made weapons.

