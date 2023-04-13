Akhilesh slams BJP for using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'

By Online Desk

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP of using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'.

झूठे एनकाउंटर करके भाजपा सरकार सच्चे मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाना चाह रही है। भाजपाई न्यायालय में विश्वास ही नहीं करते हैं। आजके व हालिया एनकाउंटरों की भी गहन जाँच-पड़ताल हो व दोषियों को छोड़ा न जाए। सही-गलत के फ़ैसलों का अधिकार सत्ता का नहीं होता है।



भाजपा भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 13, 2023

Yadav, a former UP chief minister, tweeted shortly after state police confirmed the killing of Asad Ahmad - the son of "gangster-politician" Atiq Ahmad - in an encounter in Jhansi district.

"The (government) does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong," he said.

Asad Ahmad's killing comes less than a month before UP civic body polls.

Asad and another accused in the same case - Ghulam - were shot dead in Jhansi and police recovered two foreign-made weapons.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in UP of using 'fake encounters' to divert attention from 'real issues'. झूठे एनकाउंटर करके भाजपा सरकार सच्चे मुद्दों से ध्यान भटकाना चाह रही है। भाजपाई न्यायालय में विश्वास ही नहीं करते हैं। आजके व हालिया एनकाउंटरों की भी गहन जाँच-पड़ताल हो व दोषियों को छोड़ा न जाए। सही-गलत के फ़ैसलों का अधिकार सत्ता का नहीं होता है। भाजपा भाईचारे के ख़िलाफ़ है। — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) April 13, 2023 Yadav, a former UP chief minister, tweeted shortly after state police confirmed the killing of Asad Ahmad - the son of "gangster-politician" Atiq Ahmad - in an encounter in Jhansi district.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "The (government) does not have the right to decide what is right or wrong," he said. Asad Ahmad's killing comes less than a month before UP civic body polls. Asad and another accused in the same case - Ghulam - were shot dead in Jhansi and police recovered two foreign-made weapons.