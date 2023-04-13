Home Nation

B1B bombers of US to take part in Cope India 

The IAF in a statement on the second phase said, “This segment of the exercise will witness participation of B1B bombers of the United States Air Force (USAF). 

Published: 13th April 2023 10:40 AM

A file photo of US Air Force's B1-B bomber used for representative purposes only. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The second phase of the Air Exercise Cope India 2023 involving the fighters, including the B1B strategic Bombers of the US Air Force, will commence at Air Force Station Kalaikunda on Thursday.

A bilateral Exercise between the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the United States Air Force (USAF) started on Monday and is being held at Air Force Stations Arjan Singh (Panagarh), Kalaikunda and Agra.

F-15 fighter aircraft of the USAF will also join the exercise subsequently.” “The Indian Air Force (IAF) element will include the Su-30 MKI, Rafale, Tejas and Jaguar fighter aircraft,” added the IAF in a statement.

The exercise will be supported by aerial refuellers, Airborne Warning and Control System and Airborne Early Warning and Control aircraft of the IAF.

