Chandrapur in Maha sizzles with temperature rising to 43.2 degrees Celsius

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR: Chandrapur district in eastern Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, highest in the region, the Nagpur Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Chandrapur has been recording a maximum temperature above 40 degrees for the last three days.

On Wednesday, the mercury had soared to 42.2 degrees Celsius in the district. Bramhapuri tehsil registered a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday in other five districts of Vidarbha were as follows: Wardha -42.2 degrees Celsius, Amravati-41.4 degree Celsius, Nagpur-41 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal-40.5 degrees Celsius, Gondia-40.4 degrees Celsius and Akola-40.3 degrees Celsius.

