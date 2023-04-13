Home Nation

Chandrapur in Maha sizzles with temperature rising to 43.2 degrees Celsius

Chandrapur has been recording a maximum temperature above 40 degrees for the last three days.

Published: 13th April 2023 11:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 11:59 PM   |  A+A-

Heatwave

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

CHANDRAPUR: Chandrapur district in eastern Maharashtra on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius, highest in the region, the Nagpur Regional Meteorological Centre said.

Chandrapur has been recording a maximum temperature above 40 degrees for the last three days.

On Wednesday, the mercury had soared to 42.2 degrees Celsius in the district. Bramhapuri tehsil registered a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius.

Maximum temperatures on Thursday in other five districts of Vidarbha were as follows: Wardha -42.2 degrees Celsius, Amravati-41.4 degree Celsius, Nagpur-41 degrees Celsius, Yavatmal-40.5 degrees Celsius, Gondia-40.4 degrees Celsius and Akola-40.3 degrees Celsius.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chandrapur maximum temperature
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'What a disgrace': Tharoor on removal of Maulana Azad references from NCERT textbook
A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)
Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar
A rally against AFSPA in Mon district of Nagaland. (File Photo | EPS)
Centre refuses to prosecute 30 Army men over Nagaland civilian killings
A file photo of Former Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
Former Karnataka deputy CM Savadi, denied ticket by BJP, meets Congress leaders

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp