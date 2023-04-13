Home Nation

FIR against Arjun Munda and 40 others

Police resorted to lati-charge, water cannons and fired tear gas shells on BJP workers to prevent them from marching towards state secretariat. 

Published: 13th April 2023 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda

Union Minister of Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda (File Photo | EPS)

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI:  Jharkhand Police has lodged an FIR against Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and 40 others, who were named in connection with the clash between the police and BJP workers that took place in Ranchi on Tuesday. 

Other accused persons in the FIR include former Chief Ministers, Babulal Marandi and Ragbhubar Das, along with some other MPs leading the agitation, during which stone pelting was done by the 
BJP workers leaving several policemen and media persons injured.

The incident took place at Dhurwa roundabout near the State Secretariat when BJP workers were staging an agitation against Hemant Soren government over unemployment, corruption and ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state under the slogan -Hemant Hatao – Jharkhand Bachao.’ 

Police resorted to lati-charge, water cannons and fired tear gas shells on BJP workers to prevent them from marching towards state secretariat. 1,000 more have been named as accused in the FIR filed by Executive Magistrate.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arjun Munda Babulal Marandi Ragubhar Das Jhakhand BJP
India Matters
A file photo of the BBC offices in New Delhi, used for representative purposes only. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
ED files FEMA case against BBC India
Bathinda military station in Punjab where the incidents took place. (Photo | PTI)
Day after four jawans shot dead, another soldier dies by suicide at Bathinda military station
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Indian Newspaper Society slams Centre over its new 'fact-checking' rules
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India reports over 10,000 new cases, 19 deaths

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp