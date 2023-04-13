FIR against Arjun Munda and 40 others

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Jharkhand Police has lodged an FIR against Union Minister for Tribal Affairs Arjun Munda and 40 others, who were named in connection with the clash between the police and BJP workers that took place in Ranchi on Tuesday.

Other accused persons in the FIR include former Chief Ministers, Babulal Marandi and Ragbhubar Das, along with some other MPs leading the agitation, during which stone pelting was done by the

BJP workers leaving several policemen and media persons injured.

The incident took place at Dhurwa roundabout near the State Secretariat when BJP workers were staging an agitation against Hemant Soren government over unemployment, corruption and ‘deteriorating’ law and order situation in the state under the slogan -Hemant Hatao – Jharkhand Bachao.’

Police resorted to lati-charge, water cannons and fired tear gas shells on BJP workers to prevent them from marching towards state secretariat. 1,000 more have been named as accused in the FIR filed by Executive Magistrate.

