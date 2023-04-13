In first overseas deployment, Rafale to take part in exercise with NATO countries in France

By Express News Service

For the first time, the Indian Air Force's most modern Rafale multi-role combat aircraft will be participating in an overseas exercise with the air forces of multiple nations including those of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in France.

The IAF on Thursday said, “An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will be departing on Friday for France, to participate in Exercise Orion at Mont-de-Marsan, an Air Force base of the French Air and Space Force (FASF). The exercise will be conducted from 17 April to 05 May 2023.”

The IAF contingent comprises four Rafales, two C-17s, two ll-78 aircraft and 165 air warriors.

Besides India and France, air forces from Germany, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, United Kingdom, Spain and the United States of America would also be taking part in this multilateral exercise.

“Participation in this exercise would further enrich the employment philosophy of the Indian Air Force, by imbibing the best practices from other air forces,” IAF PRO Wing Commander Ashish Moghe said.

As per the French defence ministry, “Exercise Orion 2023” is the first exercise in what French Joint Forces Command hopes will be a triennial cycle of exercises "aimed at reinforcing joint forces operational readiness.”

This is the fourth and final phase of the exercise which would involve over 12,000 troops, including NATO allies.

The first leg of the Orion 2023 war games started on February 23 and culminated on March 11.

