Jagan is India's richest CM with assets of over Rs 500 cr, Didi poorest: Report

NEW DELHI: A report released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) after analysing self-sworn poll affidavits of chief ministers of states and Union territories found that 29 of the 30 are crorepatis. The average asset is Rs 33.96 crore for every CM.

Of the 30 chief ministers, who were analysed based on their self-sworn poll affidavits, Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed the top spot, with assets of Rs 510 crore plus. Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu, with assets of Rs 163 crore plus came a distant second while Orissa CM, Naveen Patnaik with Rs 63 crore plus assets is way down the list of the top three.

The poorest Chief Minister, it emerged, is West Bengal CM, Mamata Banerjee. The report has been released by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The relatively poor Chief Ministers were Bengal's Mamta Banerjee with assets of Rs 15 lakhs, followed by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan with assets of Rs 1 crore plus and occupying the third spot is Haryana CM with Rs 1 crore, a notch below Vijayan.

The ADR report also said that 43 per cent (13) of chief ministers have self-declared criminal cases against themselves. Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao has self-declared 64 criminal cases against him, of which 37 are “serious IPC” cases.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M K Stalin has 47 cases registered against him of which 10 are “serious IPC cases,” while Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Yeduguri Sandinti Jagan Mohan Reddy is fighting 38 criminal cases of 35 are “serious IPC cases.”

On the education front, one of the 30 chief ministers have passed class X, while 11 are graduates and 9 are postgraduates. One CM has a doctorate degree as well.

29 of 30 CMs Crorepatis

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy has claimed the top spot

The poorest chief minister, it emerged, is West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

13 chief ministers have self-declared criminal cases against themselves. All 13 have declared serious criminal cases including those related to murder and attempt to murder

