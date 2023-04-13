Home Nation

Pakistani drone shot down near LoC in J&K's Rajouri

Published: 13th April 2023 03:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

The drone shot down during the intervening night of April 12 and 13.

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Security forces shot down a Pakistani drone near the Line of Control (LoC) in the border district of Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

Defence sources said that during the intervening night of April 12 and 13, a suspicious movement of aerial objects (drone) was reported on LoC in Rajouri's Beri Pattan area of the Suderbani sector.

The movement of the drone was tracked and it was later shot down, they said.

The army and police have launched a massive search operation in many villages close to the LoC.

Recoveries from the drone include 131 rounds of an AK-47 rifle, 5 magazines and Rs 2 lakh in cash.

Officials have said that repeated attempts are being made to drop these materials to fuel terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

