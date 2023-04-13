Home Nation

Politics, graft stalled railways’ upgrade: PM Modi

Takes a jibe at Lalu Prasad, says lands were grabbed from poor on the pretext of giving jobs

Published: 13th April 2023 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2023 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks at the flag off ceremony of the Vande Bharat Express train connecting Ajmer and Delhi Cantt., Wednesday, April 12, 2023. (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments at the inauguration ceremony of Rajasthan’s first Vande Bharat train have sparked a new political tussle between the BJP and the Congress. Inaugurating the semi-high-speed train between Ajmer and Delhi on Wednesday morning, Modi accused the previous governments of politicising the development of railways.

The Prime Minister said India inherited a large railway network at the time of Independence, but a revolutionary change started happening only after 2014 because earlier “political interests overpowered the modernisation of railways after Independence”.

“The decision to appoint a railway minister was also politically motivated. Due to this political interest, the trains that were announced never started. Selfish and vile politics dominated, instead of the needs of the modernisation of railways,” he said.  

The Prime Minister added that large-scale corruption neither allowed development in railways nor allowed the selection process of railways to be transparent. “Lands were grabbed from poor people in the pretext of giving jobs in the railways,” he said.

PM Modi said that after 2014 the situation has taken a turn for the better. “We are ensuring that trains ensure greater development of the country,” he said. The Prime Minister also took a dig at the ongoing tussle in Congress between Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and his deputy Sachin Pilot. “I also thank and congratulate Ashok Gehlot ji. Despite facing a political tussle these days, he still took out time for development work and took part in programme.”

PM Modi further said: “I want to tell Gehlot ji that you have laddoos in two hands. Both the railway minister and the chairman of the railway board are from Rajasthan.” Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav were also present in this program organised in Jaipur.

This train between Ajmer to Delhi Cantt will take 5 hours and 15 minutes to travel. At present, the fastest train between these two stations is Shatabdi Express, which takes 6 hours and 15 minutes to reach Ajmer from Delhi Cantt. In this way, Vande Bharat Express will reach passengers from Delhi to Ajmer 1 hour before Shatabdi. 

Vande Bharat train will operate six days a week except for Wednesday. The fare for the chair car (Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Fare) of Vande Bharat Express will be Rs 1,250. It also includes Rs 308 catering charge. And the fare for the executive class has been fixed at Rs 2,270.

