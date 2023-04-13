Home Nation

SC to hear petitions on Dalit status to converts in July

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider in July pleas seeking scheduled caste status for Dalit Christians and Muslim converts.

Supreme Court

A view of the Supreme Court of India. (File Photo | Shekar Yadav, EPS)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider in July pleas seeking scheduled caste status for Dalit Christians and Muslim converts. The petitions argued that the exclusion of Christian and Muslim Dalits from the list of Scheduled Caste was discriminatory. According to the Constitution (SC) Order, 1950, as of now only Dalits of Hindus, Sikh and Buddhist faith can be categorised as a scheduled caste.

The Centre had earlier decided not to accept Justice Ranganath Mishra Commission’s 2007 report on religious and linguistic minorities. The Centre appointed a new commission, led by ex-judge KG Balakrishnan, to consider the possibility of granting SC status to persons who have historically belonged to SCs but have converted to religions other than Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism.

A bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said that it was important for the court to firstly consider whether empirical data from a 2007 report that has been rejected by the Centre can be relied upon for deciding a constitutional question.

The constitutional issue which the top court had agreed to consider in 2011 was whether the exclusion of the Muslims and Christians from the 1950 order was violative of Articles 14, 15, 16 and 25. Since the court had doubts with regards to the sanctity of the report which was rejected by the Centre, the bench said that it was important to the first debate on the issue with regards to the effect of non-acceptance of the report and relevance of the empirical data in the 2007 report for deciding the constitutional issue.

