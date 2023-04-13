Home Nation

Truck runs over pilgrims in Punjab, seven killed 

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said the deceased were mostly residents of Mastan Khera in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

By PTI

HOSHIARPUR: Seven pilgrims, including five women, on their way to celebrate Baisakhi at Khuralgarh Sahib in the district, were killed while ten were injured after being run over by a truck near here early Thursday, police said.

The accident took place near Charan Choh Ganga Shri Guru Ravidass Maharaj, Sri Khuralgarh Sahib, about 55 km from here, police said.

Garhshankar Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Daljit Singh Khakh said the deceased were mostly residents of Mastan Khera in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh.

The area where the accident occurred is a sub-mountainous region, police said, adding that while navigating a slope the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit 17 pilgrims who were on foot.

It was suspected that the brakes of the truck had failed, police said.

Khakh said the deceased men were identified as Rahul and Sandesh Pal and the women as Santosh, Angoori, Unati, Sita Devi and Ramoh.

Five of the critically injured persons were referred to PGIMER Chandigarh while the rest were admitted to Civil Hospital, Garhshankar.

Pilgrims have been flocking to Khuralgarh Sahib, a place associated with Guru Ravidas, in view of the Baisakhi festival.

