Admin disallows Jumat-ul-Vida prayers at Jamia Masjid Srinagar

Large gatherings would be held in the mosques and shrines across J&K on Friday to mark Jumat-ul-Vida, the last Friday prayers of Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Published: 14th April 2023 01:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2023 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

A view of Jamia Masjid in Srinagar. (Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Jumat-ul-Vida (last Friday of Ramadan) congregational prayers at Kashmir’s grand mosque - Jamia Masjid in Srinagar - has been disallowed by the authorities, Jamia’s management committee said on Friday.

A statement issued by Anjuman Auqaf, the management committee of  Jamia Masjid Srinagar said District Magistrate and police officials visited Jamia Masjid at 9.30 am and asked the management to lock the gates of the grand mosque as the administration has decided that Jumat-ul-Vida prayers will not be allowed at the Masjid. 

The Anjuman while resenting the move said it has caused great distress to lakhs of Muslims, who traditionally come from all parts of the valley to offer prayers on the last Friday of Ramadan in Jamia Masjid.

“Offering prayers on last Friday of Ramadan has great significance” it said.

The authorities had last year also disallowed ‘Jumat-ul-Vida’ congregational prayers and ‘Shab-e-Qadr’ (night long prayers) at the historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar.

