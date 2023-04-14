Ensure state boards, schools prescribe NCERT books: NCPCR

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Department of School Education to ensure that all state boards and schools prescribe books by the National Council of Educational Research Training (NCERT) for students from Class 1 to 12.

It also said that no child should be discriminated against, harassed, or neglected by schools for carrying books published/prescribed by the NCERT, causing “mental or physical suffering."

"Any action taken against the child and hence, may attract the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the letter issued on April 13 said.

The Commission in its letter to all principal secretaries said such directions issued by the state should be displayed on their department website.

“Also, the schools are directed to display the directions on the school's website and notice board. A copy of the directions be circulated and disseminated by the schools among parents for information,” the letter said.

“Uniformity in the curriculum in all schools under RTE Act, 2009 and quality education for all children,” the letter said. The Commission has also asked them to send compliance with their recommendations within 30 days of the issue of the letter.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, NCPCR Chairperson Priyanka Kanoongo said that schools are “extorting money” to sell books by private publishers.

“We have received complaints pan-India from parents that private schools are harassing and forcing them to buy books from private publications, which are very costly. Private schools are extorting money from parents. All schools should prescribe NCERT books from Class 1 to 12,” he said.

Kanoongo said if the state authorities flag such cases, they can step in and issue notices to such schools. “We can issue notice; an FIR can be registered against such schools under Juvenile Justice Act 75.”

He said the curriculum prescribed by NCERT should be followed in all schools affiliated with CBSE, including private schools and schools under the central government such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs).

“Reduction in cost of education in private schools to the extent that only prescribed books by NCERT/SCERT will be followed at the elementary level,” the letter added.

“Reducing the weight of school bags is one of the priorities,” the NCPCR head said.

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has directed the Department of School Education to ensure that all state boards and schools prescribe books by the National Council of Educational Research Training (NCERT) for students from Class 1 to 12. It also said that no child should be discriminated against, harassed, or neglected by schools for carrying books published/prescribed by the NCERT, causing “mental or physical suffering." "Any action taken against the child and hence, may attract the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015,” the letter issued on April 13 said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The Commission in its letter to all principal secretaries said such directions issued by the state should be displayed on their department website. “Also, the schools are directed to display the directions on the school's website and notice board. A copy of the directions be circulated and disseminated by the schools among parents for information,” the letter said. “Uniformity in the curriculum in all schools under RTE Act, 2009 and quality education for all children,” the letter said. The Commission has also asked them to send compliance with their recommendations within 30 days of the issue of the letter. Speaking to The New Indian Express, NCPCR Chairperson Priyanka Kanoongo said that schools are “extorting money” to sell books by private publishers. “We have received complaints pan-India from parents that private schools are harassing and forcing them to buy books from private publications, which are very costly. Private schools are extorting money from parents. All schools should prescribe NCERT books from Class 1 to 12,” he said. Kanoongo said if the state authorities flag such cases, they can step in and issue notices to such schools. “We can issue notice; an FIR can be registered against such schools under Juvenile Justice Act 75.” He said the curriculum prescribed by NCERT should be followed in all schools affiliated with CBSE, including private schools and schools under the central government such as Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs). “Reduction in cost of education in private schools to the extent that only prescribed books by NCERT/SCERT will be followed at the elementary level,” the letter added. “Reducing the weight of school bags is one of the priorities,” the NCPCR head said.