Prayers in Srinagar’s Eidgah still uncertain

SRINAGAR: Uncertainty looms large on the offering of first Eid congregational prayers at Eidgah ground in Srinagar after the abrogation of Article 370 by the Centre in 2019. While a J&K Waqaf Board chairperson has said the Eid prayers would be offered at the Eidgah ground, it remains to be seen whether the police allow the Eid congregation at the sensitive downtown locality. Senior BJP leader Dr Darakshan Andrabi, who heads J&K Wakf Board, announced last week that Eid prayers would be offered at Eidgah grounds. The Eid-ul-Fitr, marking the culmination of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, is likely to be celebrated either on April 21 or 22. Andrabi, after her visit to Eidgah last week, said the administration would level out the ground and arrange a public address system for hosting Eid prayers this year. She said in the atmosphere of peace prevailing in Kashmir, Eid prayers should also be offered with joy at Eidgah.