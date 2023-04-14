Home Nation

Rajasthan HC stays arrest of Union Minister Gajendra Shekhawat in co-op society case

Shekhawat had moved a petition on March 24 for quashing the FIR in the case and transferring the probe to the CBI.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (File Photo)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: In a big relief for Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday issued orders to stay the arrest of the Minister in the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society case.

The minister had filed a criminal miscellaneous petition seeking relief in the matter although he is not mentioned as an accused in the FIR registered in an alleged scam of more than Rs 900 crore. 

The Rajasthan Special Operations Group is investigating the case. A bench of Justice Kuldeep Mathur heard the petition and granted the stay on arrest. 

The court then listed the matter for further hearing 
after three weeks.

His counsel Dhirendra Singh Daspan said they sought the transfer of the investigation 
to the CBI on the grounds that the state has no jurisdiction in the matter.

The Union minister’s move came following a spate of allegations by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, accusing the Central minister and his family of being involved in the misappropriation of depositors’ money in the name of huge return on their deposits.

Over the past month, the Special Operation Group (SOG) investigating the scam became suddenly active and registered 123 FIRs of the victims of the alleged scam.

CM Gehlot had earlier alleged that not only Shekhawat but his father, mother and wife were also involved in the Sanjeevani scam.

That allegation had led to Shekhawat filing a defamation complaint in Delhi against Gehlot in early March.
Responding to the relief given to Shekhawat, CM Ashok Gehlot said that “if Shekhawat was not an accused then why was there a need to go to the High Court?”

