Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani gets bail in Gujarat

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: Right-wing activist Kajal Hindustani, arrested for alleged “hate speech” on Ram Navami that provoked riots in the state’s Una town, was granted regular bail by Gir Somnath district sessions court on Thursday.

Hindustani was granted bail by Judge R. M. Asodiya. She was arrested by Una police on April 9 after she voluntarily surrendered.

She was lodged at the Junagadh central jail as the police didn’t seek her remand. The magisterial court had denied her bail on that day and sent her to Junagadh jail. Subsequently, she moved to the sessions court for bail.

According to Kajal’s lawyer, the court granted bail on various terms and conditions, including her appearance at the police station twice a month, not leaving India, surrendering her passport, and not entering Gir Somnath district unless her case is heard.

Kajal was arrested on Sunday in connection with the complaint filed against her at the Una police station On April 2.

