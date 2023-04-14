Simply Scientifico

Nirad Mudur By

Express News Service

NANOCAGES for DRUG delivery

Researchers from University of Cambridge have developed super-sized ‘nanocages’ to carry more volumes of drugs to specific locations inside the body for in-vivo treatment drug delivery. Nanocages are tiny artificial containers which can be used to deliver therapeutic drug cargoes to a target destination in the body. But some drug molecules are too big for a standard-sized nanocage ‘box’. Rational control over self-assembly of these types of large, hollow coordination cages poses considerable challenges. The research team decided to use a simple building block process inspired by natural biological systems.

POLAR BEAR FUR TO THE RESCUE OF INHABITANTS IN -50o C CLIMATES

Soldiers posted on Siachen Glacier, where temperatures can dip to around -50 degrees Celsius, can have warmer clothing, thanks to researchers developing a technique for trapping heat using the fur of polar bears. Engineers from University of Massachusetts Amherst have invented a fabric using polar bear’s white fur as its exterior and a dark base which can keep the heat trapped, in turn keep the body of the wearer warm even in an extreme cold climate. The idea came from the skin and fur of the polar bears themselves. Polar bears have black skin under their white fur. The white fur is effective in transmitting the heat from the sun. The researchers engineered a bilayer fabric whose top layer is composed of threads that, like polar bear’s white fur, which conducts visible light down to the lower layer, which is made of nylon and coated with a dark material called PEDOT, which warms efficiently.

A ROBOT THAT CAN PLAY ‘CATCH BALL’ IS ROUND THE CORNER

Soon, you might have robots playing “catch ball” with you, probably with as much dexterity in their ‘hands’ as the human hand. Researchers have designed a low-cost, energy-efficient robotic hand that can grasp a range of objects – and not drop them – using just the movement of its wrist and the feeling in its ‘skin’. Researchers from the University of Cambridge designed the soft, 3-D printed robotic hand that cannot independently move its fingers but can still carry out a range of complex movements. Researchers at Bio-Inspired Robotics Laboratory in University of Cambridge’s Department of Engineering have been developing potential solutions to both problems: a robot that can grasp a variety of objects with the correct amount of pressure while using a minimal amount of energy. For the road ahead, the researchers are looking at adding computer vision capabilities, or teaching the robot to exploit its environment, which would enable it to grasp a wider range of objects.



NANOCAGES for DRUG delivery Researchers from University of Cambridge have developed super-sized ‘nanocages’ to carry more volumes of drugs to specific locations inside the body for in-vivo treatment drug delivery. Nanocages are tiny artificial containers which can be used to deliver therapeutic drug cargoes to a target destination in the body. But some drug molecules are too big for a standard-sized nanocage ‘box’. Rational control over self-assembly of these types of large, hollow coordination cages poses considerable challenges. The research team decided to use a simple building block process inspired by natural biological systems. POLAR BEAR FUR TO THE RESCUE OF INHABITANTS IN -50o C CLIMATES Soldiers posted on Siachen Glacier, where temperatures can dip to around -50 degrees Celsius, can have warmer clothing, thanks to researchers developing a technique for trapping heat using the fur of polar bears. Engineers from University of Massachusetts Amherst have invented a fabric using polar bear’s white fur as its exterior and a dark base which can keep the heat trapped, in turn keep the body of the wearer warm even in an extreme cold climate. The idea came from the skin and fur of the polar bears themselves. Polar bears have black skin under their white fur. The white fur is effective in transmitting the heat from the sun. The researchers engineered a bilayer fabric whose top layer is composed of threads that, like polar bear’s white fur, which conducts visible light down to the lower layer, which is made of nylon and coated with a dark material called PEDOT, which warms efficiently. A ROBOT THAT CAN PLAY ‘CATCH BALL’ IS ROUND THE CORNER Soon, you might have robots playing “catch ball” with you, probably with as much dexterity in their ‘hands’ as the human hand. Researchers have designed a low-cost, energy-efficient robotic hand that can grasp a range of objects – and not drop them – using just the movement of its wrist and the feeling in its ‘skin’. Researchers from the University of Cambridge designed the soft, 3-D printed robotic hand that cannot independently move its fingers but can still carry out a range of complex movements. Researchers at Bio-Inspired Robotics Laboratory in University of Cambridge’s Department of Engineering have been developing potential solutions to both problems: a robot that can grasp a variety of objects with the correct amount of pressure while using a minimal amount of energy. For the road ahead, the researchers are looking at adding computer vision capabilities, or teaching the robot to exploit its environment, which would enable it to grasp a wider range of objects. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });