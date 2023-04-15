Centre says no shortage, rules out import of dairy products

Jitendra Choubey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Friday said India would not consider importing dairy products like ghee and butter from outside amid rising dairy prices due to increasing demand. Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Parshottam K Rupala brushed aside concerns of rising dairy prices and claimed there was no shortage of milk and dairy products.

“There is no shortage of dairy products and no import will take place” he said. “We are regularly monitoring the situation and do not feel the need to import any dairy products” he added. He recognised the fact that the demand for dairy products increased post-pandemic. However, he insisted on increasing milk production in the country in some ‘untapped regions’.

“There are some areas in the country that are yet to be tapped, which would help increase milk production,” he said. Last week, NCP chief Sharad Pawar wrote to Rupala and opposed importing dairy products. He said the import would harm the country’s dairy farmers and deprive them of getting the price of their produce.

