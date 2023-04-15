Jhansi encounter: A day after, cops lodge 3 FIRs against Atiq’s son, aide

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A day after the police encounter of the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Asad and his accomplice Ghulam Mohammad, the autopsy report confirmed that Asad had received two bullet injuries. The UP police has lodged three FIRs in the encounter killing.

Meanwhile, Jhansi police filed three FIRs in the encounter of the two alleged criminals. Confirming the report, doctors at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where his body was taken for post-mortem examination, claimed that Asad’s aide Ghulam, who was also shot dead in the firing, suffered one bullet injury. Both the wanted men charged with the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their arrest, were killed in an encounter by the STF of UP police near Parischha Dam under Badagaon police station area on Jhansi-Babina road on Thursday.

Both had been absconding after committing the broad daylight murder of Umesh Pal in front of his house in Prayagraj on February 24, this year.Dr Narendra Sengar, Principal, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, on Friday said the police had brought the wanted men to the hospital where they were declared dead after a medical examination.

Sharing the details, Dr Sengar said: the post-mortem was carried out by a team of five doctors in the medical college.“Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had one. There were no signs of rigor mortis. I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought to the hospital,” Dr Sengar said. The bullet had pierced through a vital organ of Ghulam. He was profusely bleeding from his back when he was brought to the hospital.The Jhansi police filed three FIRs in connection with the encounter of Asad and Ghulam. They claimed in the FIR that they tried to catch the accused alive but had to retaliate to the indiscriminate firing by them.

Meanwhile, to verify the alleged confessional statements given by Atiq Ahmad about his ties to Pakistan-based ISI, terror outfit LeT, a team of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) reached Prayagraj on Friday. Sources said Atiq, who is in four-day police remand along with his brother Ashraf, also admitted that he had no dearth of weapons. A team of UP ATS, led by deputy superintendent of police, from Lucknow interrogated the gangster to authenticate his statements given in police custody remand.

Attempted to catch them alive, say UP cops

The police filed three FIRs in connection with the encounter of Asad and Ghulam. They claimed in the FIR that they tried to catch the accused alive but had to retaliate to the indiscriminate firing by them. To verify the alleged confessional statements given by Atiq Ahmad about his ties to Pakistan-based ISI, terror outfit LeT, a team of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) reached Prayagraj on Friday.

NEW DELHI: A day after the police encounter of the son of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, Asad and his accomplice Ghulam Mohammad, the autopsy report confirmed that Asad had received two bullet injuries. The UP police has lodged three FIRs in the encounter killing. Meanwhile, Jhansi police filed three FIRs in the encounter of the two alleged criminals. Confirming the report, doctors at Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, where his body was taken for post-mortem examination, claimed that Asad’s aide Ghulam, who was also shot dead in the firing, suffered one bullet injury. Both the wanted men charged with the Umesh Pal murder case and carried a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their arrest, were killed in an encounter by the STF of UP police near Parischha Dam under Badagaon police station area on Jhansi-Babina road on Thursday. Both had been absconding after committing the broad daylight murder of Umesh Pal in front of his house in Prayagraj on February 24, this year.Dr Narendra Sengar, Principal, Maharani Laxmi Bai Medical College, Jhansi, on Friday said the police had brought the wanted men to the hospital where they were declared dead after a medical examination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sharing the details, Dr Sengar said: the post-mortem was carried out by a team of five doctors in the medical college.“Asad had two bullet injuries whereas Ghulam had one. There were no signs of rigor mortis. I think they died 1.30-2 hours before they were brought to the hospital,” Dr Sengar said. The bullet had pierced through a vital organ of Ghulam. He was profusely bleeding from his back when he was brought to the hospital.The Jhansi police filed three FIRs in connection with the encounter of Asad and Ghulam. They claimed in the FIR that they tried to catch the accused alive but had to retaliate to the indiscriminate firing by them. Meanwhile, to verify the alleged confessional statements given by Atiq Ahmad about his ties to Pakistan-based ISI, terror outfit LeT, a team of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) reached Prayagraj on Friday. Sources said Atiq, who is in four-day police remand along with his brother Ashraf, also admitted that he had no dearth of weapons. A team of UP ATS, led by deputy superintendent of police, from Lucknow interrogated the gangster to authenticate his statements given in police custody remand. Attempted to catch them alive, say UP cops The police filed three FIRs in connection with the encounter of Asad and Ghulam. They claimed in the FIR that they tried to catch the accused alive but had to retaliate to the indiscriminate firing by them. To verify the alleged confessional statements given by Atiq Ahmad about his ties to Pakistan-based ISI, terror outfit LeT, a team of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) reached Prayagraj on Friday.