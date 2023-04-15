Home Nation

PM to address Buddhist summit, Dalai Lama may also participate a day later

Meanwhile, the Tibetian Parliament in exile on Friday alleged that China is behind the viral video and vilification campaign against the Dalai Lama.

Published: 15th April 2023

A file photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)

By Yeshi Seli
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the two-day Global Buddhist Summit in Delhi next week, where top Buddhist scholars and practitioners from across the globe will participate. The Dalai Lama is expected to attend the event on the second day, but there is no confirmation yet on his participation.

The Summit will be held on April 20 and 21 and will focus on the Buddhist way of dealing with the challenges the world faces today. There is a lot of curiosity around the Dalai Lama’s participation, especially after the controversy around a video showing his interaction with a boy.

Sources said the Dalai Lama’s participation will be subject to his health condition. “Since he is senior in age, his mobility is restricted and he needs assistance. There is a lot of security around him. It is for these reasons that confirmation on his attendance hasn’t been received yet,” said sources.

Among the keynote speakers of the Summit is Prof Robert Thurman, a leading American expert on Buddhism. He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2020 for his work on discovering India’s ancient Buddhist heritage. Meanwhile, the Tibetian Parliament in exile on Friday alleged that China is behind the viral video and vilification campaign against the Dalai Lama.

