Srinagar Diary: Now, Tulip Garden introduced in Jammu

Reduce pending cases in court, says CJ

Concerned over the pendency of cases, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh High Court Chief Justice N Kotiswar Singh has issued a slew of directions to reduce the number of pending cases in the high court. “All the final hearing matters above 10 years shall be listed on Tuesday and Thursday and these days shall be kept exclusive as final hearing days on which no other non-hearing matter will be taken unless permitted by the Chief Justice,” reads a circular issued by the Chief Justice. The circular states that such matters shall be reflected in the cause list as “Target Cases”.

Now, Tulip Garden introduced in Jammu

After Srinagar, the tulip garden has come up in the Sanasar area of Ramban district of Jammu province. The garden spread over 40 Kanals with 2.75 lakh Tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties is situated amid lush green woods in the Ramban district. Sanasar is the name given to two small villages of Sana and Sar named after small local lakes. The garden is expected to help boost tourism activities in the district, which lies on Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The one in Sansar was inaugurated by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on April 8.

Citizens asked to spruce up premises for G-20

With Srinagar city getting a massive makeover with roads being beautified for G20 meeting, the administration has urged the public to spruce up their premises. Srinagar city is being given a new makeover. Nearly 21 heritage buildings, electric poles and other important junctions are being illuminated in tricolor. Road projects are under way in most parts of Srinagar. Men and machinery are working overtime to get the road upgrade projects completed ahead of time. The smart city projects have been put on fast track to ensure hassle-free movement of guests for G20 meet.

