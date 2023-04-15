Stone laid for renovation of Omkareshwar temple

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The foundation stone for the renovation and restoration of Kotha Bhawan of Shri Omkareshwar Temple complex at Ukhimath, the winter worship place of Baba Kedarnath, and the work of expansion and beautification of the premises was laid on Friday.

Chief guest Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said the nearly three-decade-old demand for the renovation of the Kotha Bhavan has been fulfilled. He was addressing the devotees and the general public after the ground-breaking ceremony. “The New Indian Express, the country’s prestigious media group, has committed to spend Rs 4.70 crore for the construction work of the first phase of the three-phase renovation work,” said Ajay.

An MoU was signed between Badri Kedar Temple Committee and The New Indian Express Media Group last month for the renovation work.Ajendra Ajay said, “On completion of the renovation work, the divine and grand form of Omkareshwar temple will emerge and Ukhimath will become a major centre of pilgrimage,” said the BKTC chief.

The wedding venue (mandap) of Usha and Aniruddha will also become an attraction for ‘destination weddings’ in the future, as Lord Shri Krishna’s grandson Aniruddha’s marriage with Banasura’s daughter Usha was solemnized at the sacred place.

The BKTC chief said the Kotha Bhavan will be constructed as per the traditional style. In the first phase, the construction work of Bhairavnath temple, Barahi temple, Panchkedar temple, Bhog Mandi etc. will be taken up. In the second phase, Chandika Devi temple, the Usha-Aniruddha wedding site, Shankaracharya Gaddi Sthal etc. will be constructed. In the third phase, infrastructure facilities such as roads, parking, public facilities, waiting rooms etc. will be built outside the temple complex.

Those who participated in the foundation stone ceremony included the BKTC president, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Asha Nautiyal, Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, Nagar Panchayat president Vijay Rana, New Indian Express Group General Manager Avnish Singh. The event also marked the beginning of the work to expand and beautify Kotha Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s Mahila Morcha state chief Asha Nautiyal described the restoration work of Kotha Bhavan as a historic step. Nagar Panchayat president Vijay Rana, former block chief Laxmi Prasad Bhatt, former Nagar Panchayat president Rita Pushpan, and Kedar Sabha president Raj Kumar

Tiwari appreciated the efforts of the BKTC president and The New Indian Express for starting the restoration work, describing it as a major achievement of Kedar Valley. The program was conducted by Mrityunjay Hiremath. BKTC executive engineer Anil Dhyani, executive officer Ramesh Tiwari, among others.

‘Nearly 3 decade-old demand for renovation fulfilled’

Chief guest Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said the nearly three-decade-old demand for the renovation of the Kotha Bhavan has been fulfilled. He was addressing the devotees and the general public after the ground-breaking ceremony. Ajendra Ajay said, “On completion of the renovation work, the divine and grand form of Omkareshwar temple will emerge and Ukhimath will become a major centre of pilgrimage,” said the BKTC chief.

NEW DELHI: The foundation stone for the renovation and restoration of Kotha Bhawan of Shri Omkareshwar Temple complex at Ukhimath, the winter worship place of Baba Kedarnath, and the work of expansion and beautification of the premises was laid on Friday. Chief guest Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said the nearly three-decade-old demand for the renovation of the Kotha Bhavan has been fulfilled. He was addressing the devotees and the general public after the ground-breaking ceremony. “The New Indian Express, the country’s prestigious media group, has committed to spend Rs 4.70 crore for the construction work of the first phase of the three-phase renovation work,” said Ajay. An MoU was signed between Badri Kedar Temple Committee and The New Indian Express Media Group last month for the renovation work.Ajendra Ajay said, “On completion of the renovation work, the divine and grand form of Omkareshwar temple will emerge and Ukhimath will become a major centre of pilgrimage,” said the BKTC chief.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The wedding venue (mandap) of Usha and Aniruddha will also become an attraction for ‘destination weddings’ in the future, as Lord Shri Krishna’s grandson Aniruddha’s marriage with Banasura’s daughter Usha was solemnized at the sacred place. The BKTC chief said the Kotha Bhavan will be constructed as per the traditional style. In the first phase, the construction work of Bhairavnath temple, Barahi temple, Panchkedar temple, Bhog Mandi etc. will be taken up. In the second phase, Chandika Devi temple, the Usha-Aniruddha wedding site, Shankaracharya Gaddi Sthal etc. will be constructed. In the third phase, infrastructure facilities such as roads, parking, public facilities, waiting rooms etc. will be built outside the temple complex. Those who participated in the foundation stone ceremony included the BKTC president, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Asha Nautiyal, Kedarnath MLA Shaila Rani Rawat, Nagar Panchayat president Vijay Rana, New Indian Express Group General Manager Avnish Singh. The event also marked the beginning of the work to expand and beautify Kotha Bhavan. Speaking on the occasion, BJP’s Mahila Morcha state chief Asha Nautiyal described the restoration work of Kotha Bhavan as a historic step. Nagar Panchayat president Vijay Rana, former block chief Laxmi Prasad Bhatt, former Nagar Panchayat president Rita Pushpan, and Kedar Sabha president Raj Kumar Tiwari appreciated the efforts of the BKTC president and The New Indian Express for starting the restoration work, describing it as a major achievement of Kedar Valley. The program was conducted by Mrityunjay Hiremath. BKTC executive engineer Anil Dhyani, executive officer Ramesh Tiwari, among others. ‘Nearly 3 decade-old demand for renovation fulfilled’ Chief guest Badri Kedar Temple Committee Chairman Ajendra Ajay said the nearly three-decade-old demand for the renovation of the Kotha Bhavan has been fulfilled. He was addressing the devotees and the general public after the ground-breaking ceremony. Ajendra Ajay said, “On completion of the renovation work, the divine and grand form of Omkareshwar temple will emerge and Ukhimath will become a major centre of pilgrimage,” said the BKTC chief.