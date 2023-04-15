Home Nation

Trinamool MLA throws his cellphones into pond during CBI raid over teacher recruitment scam

CBI sources said documents related to the alleged recruitment scam were recovered from Saha’s residence and office

Published: 15th April 2023 07:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 07:49 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters. (File Photo | PTI)

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress MLA from Murshidabad Jiban Krishna Saha collected two of his mobile phones during the course of his interrogation by CBI sleuths on Friday afternoon over irregularities in teacher recruitment in schools, ran towards the rear portion of his house and threw them into a pond. Surprised investigators suspect evidence related to the alleged recruitment scam was stored in the cellphones.

The central agency on Saturday engaged three pumps to drain out water from the pond and asked labourers to search the waterbody. Even after searching for 10 hours, the gadgets could not be recovered.

The CBI swung into action and raided six places of TMC leaders shortly after Union Home minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in Birbhum on Friday, said nothing can stop the CBI and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) from probing into the recruitment scam in which former education minister Partha Chatterjee and several education department officials were arrested last year.

A team of CBI officers went to the residence of Saha, an MLA from Burwan constituency in Murshidabad. "We came to know about a middleman after interrogating jailed and expelled TMC leader Kuntal Ghosh and while pursuing the lead, Saha’s name surfaced," said a sleuth of the central agency.

ALSO READ | After losing national party status, TMC exploring legal options to challenge EC decision

CBI sources said documents related to the alleged recruitment scam were recovered from Saha’s residence and office. "We found five bags stashed with recruitment related documents in a bush adjacent to the boundary wall of his house as well. As we started interrogating Saha in the afternoon and asked him to give us his cellphones, he suddenly ran out of the room where he was being questioned and threw the gadgets into the pond," said a CBI officer.        

Saha was questioned by the CBI sleuths for over 24 hours at his residence.

The CBI also raided five other places in Kolkata, East Midnapore and Birbhum districts on Saturday.

In its first charge sheet filed in September last year, the ED, which is also probing into the alleged irregularities along with the CBI, said it traced cash, jewellery and immovable property worth Rs 103.10 crore linked to former minister Chatterjee and his associate Arpita Mukherjee, who was also arrested.    

At Friday’s rally, Shah referred to the seizure of around Rs 50 crore in cash from Arpita’s apartments, and said, "The ED had to hire two trucks to carry the seized cash. They money belonged to unemployed youth in Bengal. TMC leaders should be ashamed."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trinamool Congress TMC CBI Teacher recruitment scam
India Matters
Security personnel before a flag march in Odisha's Sambalpur.(Photo | ANI Twitter)
Hanuman Jayanti violence: Curfew imposed in six police station areas of Odisha’s Sambalpur
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: India adds 10,753 fresh cases, active infections at 53,720
Rescue operations underway after a bus fell into a ditch in Raigad's Khopoli area. (Photo | ANI)
12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge on old Mumbai-Pune highway
Chief Justice of India, (CJI) DY Chandrachud. (File Photo | PTI)
CJI Chandrachud bats for mediation as dispute resolution mechanism for individuals, govt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp