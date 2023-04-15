Home Nation

Two more held in murder of two Muslim youth

Published: 15th April 2023 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2023 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: After about two months, the Rajasthan Police has arrested two more accused men from Uttrakhand in the abduction and murder of two Muslim youth from Bharatpur in Rajasthan by suspected cow vigilantes in Haryana.

Sources said both the accused arrested by the Bharatpur Police are from Bhiwani district of Haryana.  They have been identified as Narender Kumar, alias Monu Rana, who is a resident of Paluwas village in Bhiwani district and Monu alias Gogi, who a is resident of Bhiwani town.

As Nasir (27) and Junaid alias Juna (35), both residents of Ghatmeeka village in Bharatpur, Rajasthan were allegedly abducted by cow vigilantes on February 15. Their bodies were found inside a burnt vehicle in the Loharu area of Bhiwani in Haryana on February 16. The families of the victims had claimed that they were murdered by cow vigilantes. Earlier the police had arrested Rinku Saini, one of the eight men named as suspects.

