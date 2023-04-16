Man mauled to death by stray dogs inside Aligarh Muslim University 

By PTI

ALIGARH: A man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs on the premises of Aligarh Muslim University here on Sunday morning, police said.

Safdar Ali, a resident of a locality adjoining the campus, was out on a morning walk in a garden at Sir Syed Museum when the dogs attacked him, they said.

SP City Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said that a police team rushed to the spot but by then the victim had died.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further action will follow, he said.

The incident was recorded in a CCTV camera, a video clip of which surfaced on social media.

There was no immediate response from the university regarding the incident.

