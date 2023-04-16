Home Nation

Plea in SC challenges appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner 

Goel’s appointment had attracted SC's attention while the bench was hearing pleas that had sought a transparent mechanism for the appointment of the EC and CEC.

Published: 16th April 2023

Election Commissioner

Election Commissioner Arun Goel. (Photo | Twitter, @ECISVEEP)

By Shruti Kakkar
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: NGO Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) has moved Supreme Court challenging the appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner. 

Goel’s appointment had attracted SC's attention while the bench was hearing pleas that had sought a transparent mechanism for the appointment of the Election Commissioner (EC) and Chief Election Commissioner. The bench had grilled the Centre for the lightning speed with which Arun Goel was designated. The court remarked that the file was cleared in “haste” and “tearing hurry”. 

ADR in the plea which will be heard by the bench led by Justice KM Joseph on Monday has contended that UOI & Goel through their acts of omission and commission participated in a carefully orchestrated ‘selection procedure’ for their own benefits. 

“The Union of India while substantiating the appointment of Shri Arun Goel has submitted that he was the youngest of the four persons on the panel and thereby would have the longest tenure in the Election Commission of India. However, the panel itself was formed in a deficient manner,” the plea said. 

It further said that Goel owes his appointment to the arbitrariness adopted by the Centre in the process of selection for the Election Commissioner of India, is indebted to the Centre for their acts of favoritism, and cannot discharge his functions as Election Commissioner in a fair and neutral manner. 

“Appointment of Goel as the Election Commissioner also violates the principles of institutional integrity as contemplated by this Court,” the plea states. 

