AAP leader Italia arrested, granted bail in case related to remarks against BJP leaders, workers

Dilip Singh Kshatriya By

Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Surat Crime Branch of Gujarat Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Joint Secretary and Maharashtra co-incharge Gopal Italia here on Monday. Italia had criticized state home minister Harsh Sanghvi on the problem of drugs during the Gujarat assembly elections. Gopal Italia had termed the minister as 'drugs Sanghvi'. Following this, Surat resident Pratap Chodvadiya had filed a police report at Gujarat's Surat city's Umra police station. "On September 2, 2022, an FIR was registered against Italia at the Umara police station, Surat," JN Jhala, the case's investigating officer told TNIE . "According to the FIR, AAP leader Gopal Italia used unacceptable words against the home minister and BJP State President CR.Patil. We arrested Gopal Italia this afternoon for further investigation." said Jhala. In an interview with TNIE, complainant Pratap Chodwadia stated, "A small party worker like me was too much hurt by inappropriate statements against our home minister and state president of the BJP. After being released on bail, Italia said the police action was aimed at harassing him. "Such statements are made by all political leaders against one another. How come an FIR was lodged only against me? They (police and government) are misusing their power," he said. (With inputs from PTI)