Home Nation

AAP leader Italia arrested, granted bail in case related to remarks against BJP leaders, workers

After being released on bail, Italia said the police action was aimed at harassing him.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Gopal Italia

AAP's former Gujarat chief Gopal Italia. (Photo | Gopal Italia Facebook)

By Dilip Singh Kshatriya
Express News Service

AHMEDABAD: The Surat Crime Branch of Gujarat Police arrested Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Joint Secretary and Maharashtra co-incharge Gopal Italia here on Monday. Italia had criticized state home minister Harsh Sanghvi on the problem of drugs during the Gujarat assembly elections. Gopal Italia had termed the minister as ‘drugs Sanghvi’. Following this, Surat resident Pratap Chodvadiya had filed a police report at Gujarat’s Surat city’s Umra police station. 

“On September 2, 2022, an FIR was registered against Italia at the Umara police station, Surat,” JN Jhala, the case’s investigating officer told TNIE . “According to the FIR, AAP leader Gopal Italia used unacceptable words against the home minister and BJP State President CR.Patil. We arrested Gopal Italia this afternoon for further investigation.” said Jhala.

In an interview with TNIE, complainant Pratap Chodwadia stated, “A small party worker like me was 
too much hurt by inappropriate statements against our home minister and state president of the BJP.

After being released on bail, Italia said the police action was aimed at harassing him.

"Such statements are made by all political leaders against one another. How come an FIR was lodged only against me? They (police and government) are misusing their power," he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gopal Italia aap
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp