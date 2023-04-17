Home Nation

BSP announces 10 mayoral candidates for UP urban body polls, six Muslims feature 

Shahin Bano will contest for the post of Lucknow mayor, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said in a release.

Published: 17th April 2023 07:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2023 07:44 PM   |  A+A-

BSP-Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The BSP on Monday released a list of 10 mayoral candidates, including six Muslims, for the first phase of urban body elections in Uttar Pradesh, it said.

Shahin Bano will contest for the post of Lucknow mayor, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) said in a release issued here. Bano, a social worker, has been associated with the party since 2016.

She is the wife of Mohammad Sarwar Malik, who contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Lucknow as a candidate for the Trinamool Congress.

Bano had handled his poll campaign at the time, a party leader said.

The BSP has nominated Lata as its candidate for the mayor's post in Agra, Raja Mohtasim Ahmed in Mathura-Vrindavan, Rukhsana Begum in Firozabad, Bhagwan Das Phule in Jhansi, Khadija Masood in Saharanpur, Subhash Chandra Majhi in Varanasi, Sayeed Ahmed in Prayagraj, Mohammad Yameen in Moradabad and Naval Kishore Nathani (Agarwal) in Gorakhpur, the release added.

Polls to 17 municipal corporations, 199 nagar palika parishads and 544 nagar panchayats will be held in two phases on May 4 and 11.

The votes will be counted on May 13.

