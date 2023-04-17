Madhya Pradesh: Man points gun at sanitation worker, video goes viral on social media

By PTI

INDORE: A man allegedly pointed a gun at a sanitation worker operating a garbage collection vehicle after the latter objected to non-segregation of waste in Madhya Pradesh's Indore, the cleanest city in the country, officials said on Monday.

The police have initiated a probe after the purported video of the incident, which took place in Rajendra Nagar area on Saturday, went viral on social media.

In the video, a man identified as Mahesh Patel is seen pointing a pistol at the sanitation worker, while one of his relatives can be seen abusing and threatening him.

According to eyewitnesses, the dispute started as wet and dry waste from Patel's house was being dumped in the vehicle without segregation and the sanitation worker objected to this.

Talking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Aditya Mishra said, "We are verifying the video and ascertaining the entire sequence of events. We will be able to comment on it only after understanding the entire development."

The city's Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said, "We have received information about the video. We will take appropriate action if someone picks an unprovoked quarrel with one of our cleaning staff. The Indore Municipal Corporation stands with all the sanitation workers."

Meanwhile, state Congress spokesperson Nilabh Shukla claimed that the person who pointed a pistol at the municipal employee is close to the ruling BJP, so the entire government machinery is busy solving the matter.

