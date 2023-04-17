Mamata lashes out at Shah, says he's 'hatching a conspiracy' to topple her government

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Lambasting Amit Shah for his public statement at a rally three days ago, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said the Union Home Minister himself seemed to be hatching a conspiracy to topple her elected government. She also demanded Shah’s resignation. Mamata lashed out at the BJP over several issues ranging from the killing of Atiq Ahmed in Uttar Pradesh to the deaths of 11 people due to a heat wave at a BJP rally in Maharashtra.

"The Home Minister has every right to hold political meetings in the state. It is his prerogative. But he swore on oath to the Constitution when he assumed that chair. It is his duty to protect democracy and the federal structure of the country. Instead, he is showing his arrogance. In the rally, he said if the BJP gets 25 seats in the next Lok Sabha elections, the Bengal government will get derailed. The Home Minister himself seemed to be hatching a conspiracy when he said that an elected government will fall before completing its term. Under what law can he do that?" Mamata said at Nabanna, the state secretariat.

While addressing a rally in Birbhum district on Friday, Shah said, "The people of Bengal have given us 77 seats in the Assembly elections and it is a great responsibility. Give more than 35 seats to the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and ensure Modiji become Prime Minister again. Bring the BJP in power in 2024 and Mamata Banerjee’s government will collapse before 2025."

Referring to the CBI summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Mamata said, "Are they trying to send out a message that a Chief Minister can be called and questioned? If a Chief Minister can be questioned, why can’t the Home Minister be questioned?"

Citing former Jammu and Kashmir governor Satya Pal Malik’s recent comment in connection with the Pulwama attack, Mamata demanded a high-level inquiry headed by Supreme Court judges.

Hitting out at the BJP-led Centre, Mamata said, "We ensure a shed over the heads of people who turn up at our rallies. But people had to wait in an open field in hostile weather at a BJP rally in Maharashtra and many of them were not allowed to leave the venue. A total of 11 persons died in heatstroke. How many teams from the Centre were sent there?" She also castigated the central government for sending more than 150 teams from Delhi to Bengal.

