Prohibitory orders imposed in Jharkhand

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Ranchi district administration issued prohibitory orders within the radius of 200 meters in view of the students’ plan to lay siege over the official residence of CM Hemant Soren on Monday, against the 60-40 ratio-based employment policy.

Notably, the students’ union has been demanding implementation of employment policy based on land records (Khatiyan) and scrapping of 60:40 ration based employment policy, according to which, 60 per cent seats are reserved for the candidates of categories belonging to the state whereas 40 per cent of the available positions are designated for candidates from other states.

The three-day protest of students’ organisation under the banner of Jharkhand State Students’ Union (JSSU) will be kicked off on Monday with ‘gherao’ of CM House. After gherao, the JSSU will organize torch light procession on Tuesday seeking support from people calling Jharkhand Bandh.

