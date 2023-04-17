Home Nation

Ranchi Diary: Archer Deepti Kumari gets huge relief

It will be presented by PM Narendra Modi during on the occasion of Civil Services Day.

Archer Deepti Kumari at her tea shop in Ranchi | Express

In a major relief for archer Deepti Kumari, who had been selling tea to repay loan for buying a  bow, a Chandigarh-based company Steel Strips Wheels Limited, has come forward to provide her the archery equipments, besides providing all other facilities required to restart her practice. The company will not only provide equipment, but will also facilitate all expenses for her training, boarding and lodging with other basic essential requirements initially for at least six months. Deepti who has won more than 100 medals in her career.

Gumla bags PM’s awards for public administration
Gumla, one of the most backward districts in Jharkhand, has been selected for the Prime Minister's Awards for Excellence in Public Administration given for exemplary work by civil servants across the country. Deputy Commissioner Sushant Gaurav will receive the award under 'holistic development through inspirational district programme' – overall progress with special focus on saturation approach category. This is the first time that Jharkhand district has been selected for the award.

Suspended Congress leaders to stage ‘dharna’ in Delhi
Suspended leaders of Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee (JPCC) will stage ‘dharna’ at the residence of National Congress President Mallikarjun Khadge in New Delhi after Karnataka elections, seeking removal of Jharkhand Congress Chief Rajesh Thakur and Jharkhand in-charge Avinash Pandey. Notably, JPCC had suspended Jharkhand Congress General Secretary Alok Dubey, Rajesh Gupta and Secretary Lal Kishore Nath Shahdev for six years for their ‘anti-party’ activities and ‘false’ remarks against state party president Rajesh Thakur. According to suspended leaders, due to dictatorial attitude of these two, Congress has weakened in state. 

