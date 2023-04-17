Home Nation

SC grants bail to TMC's Saket Gokhale in crowdfunding 'misuse' case

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022.

Activist Saket Gokhale

TMC leader Saket Gokhale. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Trinamool Congress spokesperson Saket Gokhale in a case related to the alleged misuse of money collected through crowdfunding.

A bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Vikram Nath, while granting relief to the leader, noted that a charge sheet has already been filed in the case.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad Cyber Crime Branch from Delhi on December 30, 2022.

He is facing charges under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 467 (forgery) of the IPC.

