UP man gets life sentence for raping Dalit boy in 2016

The Special POCSO Act Court sentenced a man named Khalid for the crime he committed in July 2016 when the boy had been out to use a toilet.

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A special court here on Saturday convicted a man of sodomising an eight-year-old Dalit boy about seven years ago and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 30,000, said a court official.

District Government Advocate Rajeev Sharma told PTI-Bhasha on Saturday that the Special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act Court sentenced a man named Khalid for the crime he committed in July 2016 when the boy had been out to use a toilet.

Khalid was booked at the complaint of the boy's father, Sharma said.

