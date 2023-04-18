Another shooting in UP, woman killed in broad daylight by two men on motorbike

Namita Bajpai By

LUCKNOW: A day after the public murder of gangsters Atiq and Ashraf, a 21-year-old woman was shot at and killed in broad daylight by two men on a motorcycle in the Jalaun district on Monday.

As per police sources, Roshni, a second-year student of the Bachelor of Arts (BA), was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men at Kotra crossing on Monday. The victim was returning home after taking her examination when the incident took place. She succumbed to her injuries en route to the hospital.

"Roshini had gone to write her digital marketing paper at Ram Lakhan Patel Degree College in Ait town of the district," said a police official.

According to SP, Jalaun, Iraj Raja, the victim received the bullet shot in her head at around 11.30 am while she was on her way back home from her college.

However, the assailants had sped away after committing the crime. The victim’s parents lodged a complaint naming Raj Ahirwar as the culprit and based on it, police registered a case and arrested him. Ahirwar was being interrogated, said the SP.

One of the two assailants was arrested by the local police acting on the complaint filed by the victim’s father.

As per the local sources, the culprits had come with a covered face to attack the girl near the Kotra trisection. The video of the incident going viral of social media showed the victim, who died on the spot, lying in college uniform facing the ground in a pool of blood with the murder weapon lying beside her.

By the time police reached the spot, locals had gathered at the spot, and the market had gone closed.

While the police officials refused to comment on the possible reason of the murder saying the investigation was on to ascertain it, the local sources claimed that it could be case of one-side affair where the jilted lover shot the victim dead after the girl refused to his advances.

