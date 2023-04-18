Home Nation

Atiq-Ashraf murder: UP SIT seeks remand of three assailants

The three assailants -- Mohit alias Sunny, Lavlesh Tiwari and Arun Maurya are presently in Pratapgarh jail and are currently placed under a 14-day judicial remand.

Published: 18th April 2023 10:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 10:49 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of the accused (from L to R) Arun Maurya, Sunny, and Lavlesh Tiwari, who allegedly gunned down gangster-neta Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. (Photo | ANI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The special investigation team (SIT) formed to probe the killings of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf has sought the remand of three assailants on Tueday. The SIT moved to the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday day with its plea for custody.

Atiq and Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a check-up.

The three assailants -- Mohit alias Sunny of Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari of Banda and Arun Maurya of Kasganj -- are presently in Pratapgarh jail and would be produced before the CJM court on Wednesday. All three are currently placed under a 14-day judicial remand.

WATCH | Crude bomb hurled near residence of Atiq Ahmed's lawyer Dayashankar Mishra

Hearing the SIT’s application, CJM Dinesh Kumar Gautam directed the police to produce the three accused in the court on Wednesday. The court said that adequate security arrangements must be ensured for them while being brought from the jail to the court.

Having recorded the statement of the three accused with the permission of the court, the SIT is now seeking their custody remand to collect evidence as part of the investigation into Atiq-Ashraf double murder. On Tuesday evening, the police inspected all the routes leading to the CJM court to plan the security set up for bringing the three accused from Pratapgarh jail.

ALSO READ | After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atiq Ahmed Atiq Ahmad Ashraf Atiq Murder Umesh Pal Murder
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp