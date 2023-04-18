Dehradun Diary: School kids’ day out at CM Dhami’s house

Narendra Sethi By

Express News Service

School kids’ day out at CM Dhami’s house

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami had kept aside all their official work and meetings this Sunday to meet the children of Shishu Sadan Kedarpuram at their residence. In a bit to encourage kids to dream and achieve big, the CM and his wife had invited the kids for a meal. Dhami took a close look at the children’s studies and how they manage. Motivating the children, he said, “Hardwork and passion ensures the path to success”. The children were very excited to see the CM and visit his house. “Whatever work you do, do it with full passion. Set your goal for the future and keep moving forward”. Those who work hard will definitely get success.

Rawat to Koshiyari: We have many similarities

Former CM Harish Rawat often remains in the headlines due to his witty posts on social media. “I met former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a wedding function”, “One thing we both have in common is that his affection for his mother and the party is no less than mine”, Harish Rawat said sarcastically, adding, “Bhagat Da has been made to sit in the house by his party (BJP) nowadays and I have been made to sit by the public”. This post has received seevral comments by his followers. After stepping down as the Governor of Maharashtra, Koshyari has moved to Uttarakhand. There are many speculations about his future political innings. However, Koshyari himself has said that he is no longer in the race for politics.

Punia disciplining state party leaders goes in vain

Central observer P L Punia will give feedback to the party high command on Uttarakhand Congress after “tapping the pulse” of his ‘team’. Punia was sent by the Congress high command to take stock of Uttarakhand after a war of words between state president Karan Mahara and former cabinet minister Pritam Singh. While MLA Madan Bisht openly opposed state in-charge Devendra Yadav, several MLAs and party leaders expressed displeasure in front of the central observer on similar lines. In a closed room meeting at the Congress Bhawan in Dehradun, Punia disciplined his leaders, but the effect was not seen outside his room. MLA Madan Bisht made a statement in front of the media and reiterated the demand for the removal of the state in-charge again.

Narendra sethi

Our correspondent in Uttarakhand

narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com

School kids’ day out at CM Dhami’s house Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and his wife Geeta Dhami had kept aside all their official work and meetings this Sunday to meet the children of Shishu Sadan Kedarpuram at their residence. In a bit to encourage kids to dream and achieve big, the CM and his wife had invited the kids for a meal. Dhami took a close look at the children’s studies and how they manage. Motivating the children, he said, “Hardwork and passion ensures the path to success”. The children were very excited to see the CM and visit his house. “Whatever work you do, do it with full passion. Set your goal for the future and keep moving forward”. Those who work hard will definitely get success. Rawat to Koshiyari: We have many similaritiesgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Former CM Harish Rawat often remains in the headlines due to his witty posts on social media. “I met former Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at a wedding function”, “One thing we both have in common is that his affection for his mother and the party is no less than mine”, Harish Rawat said sarcastically, adding, “Bhagat Da has been made to sit in the house by his party (BJP) nowadays and I have been made to sit by the public”. This post has received seevral comments by his followers. After stepping down as the Governor of Maharashtra, Koshyari has moved to Uttarakhand. There are many speculations about his future political innings. However, Koshyari himself has said that he is no longer in the race for politics. Punia disciplining state party leaders goes in vain Central observer P L Punia will give feedback to the party high command on Uttarakhand Congress after “tapping the pulse” of his ‘team’. Punia was sent by the Congress high command to take stock of Uttarakhand after a war of words between state president Karan Mahara and former cabinet minister Pritam Singh. While MLA Madan Bisht openly opposed state in-charge Devendra Yadav, several MLAs and party leaders expressed displeasure in front of the central observer on similar lines. In a closed room meeting at the Congress Bhawan in Dehradun, Punia disciplined his leaders, but the effect was not seen outside his room. MLA Madan Bisht made a statement in front of the media and reiterated the demand for the removal of the state in-charge again. Narendra sethi Our correspondent in Uttarakhand narendrasethi@ newindianexpress.com