Delhi boy kills man who attempted to sexually abuse him, sent to observation home

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy murdered a man in his mid-forties after the latter attempted to sexually abuse him, officials said here on Tuesday.

The accused juvenile was apprehended by the police and sent to an observation home.

Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) SS Kalsi said a call regarding a body lying on the footpath behind the Red Fort was received at Kotwali police station on April 15.

"Blood was oozing from his mouth and head. Sensing the gravity of the offence, senior officers also visited the spot," the DCP said.

The district mobile crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene of the crime and lifted evidence from the spot.

"One eyewitness, Shajid Khan (a friend of the deceased), identified him as Shambhu, aged about 40-45 years," the official said, adding the body of the deceased was preserved in the mortuary of Sabzi Mandi for identification for 72 hours.

Accordingly, based on the statement of the eyewitness, police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter.

During the investigation, police carried out a search at various hideouts and traced the accused, who turned out to be a 16-year-old boy.

On questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and disclosed that he left his home two years ago and wanted to go to Mumbai to work in the film industry but he came in touch with Shambhu at Old Delhi Railway Station and used to live with him.

For the last two months, Shambhu attempted to sexually abuse him. On April 14, he again tried it, which resulted in a quarrel and the juvenile hit him on his head with a stick.

NEW DELHI: A 16-year-old boy murdered a man in his mid-forties after the latter attempted to sexually abuse him, officials said here on Tuesday. The accused juvenile was apprehended by the police and sent to an observation home. Sharing details, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) SS Kalsi said a call regarding a body lying on the footpath behind the Red Fort was received at Kotwali police station on April 15.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); "Blood was oozing from his mouth and head. Sensing the gravity of the offence, senior officers also visited the spot," the DCP said. The district mobile crime team and experts from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) examined the scene of the crime and lifted evidence from the spot. "One eyewitness, Shajid Khan (a friend of the deceased), identified him as Shambhu, aged about 40-45 years," the official said, adding the body of the deceased was preserved in the mortuary of Sabzi Mandi for identification for 72 hours. Accordingly, based on the statement of the eyewitness, police registered a case of murder and began probing the matter. During the investigation, police carried out a search at various hideouts and traced the accused, who turned out to be a 16-year-old boy. On questioning, the accused confessed to his crime and disclosed that he left his home two years ago and wanted to go to Mumbai to work in the film industry but he came in touch with Shambhu at Old Delhi Railway Station and used to live with him. For the last two months, Shambhu attempted to sexually abuse him. On April 14, he again tried it, which resulted in a quarrel and the juvenile hit him on his head with a stick.