FIR against Rajasthan minister Mahesh Joshi, others for 'abetting' suicide

An FIR has been lodged against Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi and some others for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 38-year-old man here, police said on Tuesday.

Published: 18th April 2023

Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

JAIPUR: An FIR has been lodged against Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi and some others for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 38-year-old man here, police said on Tuesday.

Ramprasad hanged himself to death in a godown in the Subhash Chowk area on Monday.

In a video recorded before ending his life, the man alleged that Cabinet Minister and local MLA Mahesh Joshi, Devendra Sharma, Lalit Sharma, Hotel Royal Sheraton owner Munj Tank, Dev Awasthi and Lalchand Devnani caused so much trouble to his family that he was forced to take the extreme step.

SHO of Subhash Chowk police station Ram Phool Meena said the FIR was registered on Monday night based on a complaint by the deceased's brother.

The case will be probed by the CID-CB as an MLA has been named in it, the police official said.

Meanwhile, the family members of the deceased sat on a dharna outside the godown with Ramprasad's body still inside, demanding action against the accused and compensation from the state government.

Mahesh Joshi was not available to comment on the allegation.

