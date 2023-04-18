PIL against Arun Goel’s appointment as EC: SC judge KM Joseph recuses himself from hearing petition

Shruti Kakkar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Supreme Court judge KM Joseph on Monday recused himself from considering a plea by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) challenging the appointment of Arun Goel as Election Commissioner.

Although Justice Joseph recused himself from considering the plea, he said that there was a system that existed for appointment of Election Commissioners and Chief Election Commissioner.

Justice BV Nagarathana, who was also a part of the bench said, “We’re not sitting in judgment over tendering an acceptance of the voluntary retirement. That is between the person and government and it cannot be subject of a PIL. The point is after the appointment the person must act independently, fairly justly that is a different aspect but you cannot say that after the appointment he will not act fairly justly.”

