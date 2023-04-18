Home Nation

President says 46 per cent of panchayat reps are women

At the National Panchayat Awards, the President said that the Panchayat elections at times cause bitterness and altercations in villages and that should not occurred in Panchayats.

Published: 18th April 2023 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Panchayat Awards at the National Panchayati Raj Day celebration at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday | pti

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday asserted that the Panchayat elections should not cause bitterness among people in villages. She said that the participation of women in Panchayats should also be larger than now. 

At the National Panchayat Awards, the President said that the Panchayat elections at times cause bitterness and altercations in villages and that should not occurred in Panchayats. In Hindi, she said:”There is a provision for panchayat elections every five years so that all social groups can participate... However, it is seen that sometimes these elections cause bitterness among locals. To avoid this, political parties have kept away from panchayat elections”, she said.

At present, the Panchayat Raj polls in villages are held without involvement of any party’s symbol as non-party-based elections. Highlighting the Gujarat’s Samaras Gram Yojna, she  said such scheme which avoids animosity and tension in society and groups was introduced in 2006 by then PM Narendra Modi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp