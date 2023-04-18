Home Nation

Rajasthan traffic cop sobs, complains of harassment by men with 'political connections' in video

Churu Circle Officer Rajendra Burdak told PTI the incident took place on Monday when the constable was trying to clear a traffic jam and some men allegedly misbehaved with him.

Rajasthan traffic cop

A traffic constable in Rajasthan was seen sobbing in a viral video. (Photo | ANI Twitter)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Police have launched a probe based on a viral video that showed a sobbing traffic constable accusing a few men of misbehaving with him when he was clearing traffic in Churu district, officials said on Tuesday.

The video, shot by a man talking to the head constable, showed the traffic official claiming that a few men with "political connections" harassed him and asked him to visit "mantri ji ki kothi (minister's house)".

The official did not name anyone in the clip.

When the video circulated on social media, IG Bikaner range Om Prakash directed Churu SP Rajesh Kumar Meena to investigate the matter.

Churu Circle Officer Rajendra Burdak told PTI the incident took place on Monday when the constable was trying to clear a traffic jam and some men allegedly misbehaved with him.

He said the constable will submit a written complaint on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra shared the video and accused Rajendra Rathore, the leader of opposition in the Rajasthan Assembly, of threatening policemen in Churu.

Rathore is the BJP MLA from Churu constituency.

"Rajendra Rathore sahab, will you win the election by threatening the people of Churu and the policemen? What message do you want to give by torturing the guardians of the law?" Dotasra tweeted in Hindi.

"Instead of calling the conscientious policemen to your 'kothi' for the purpose of harassing them, you should bring your disobedient workers to the police station," he added.

Rathore could not be contacted for comments.

