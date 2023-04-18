Home Nation

TMC leader Mukul Roy says he is in New Delhi after family's 'untraceable' claim

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu Roy lodged a police complaint, mentioning that his father was "untraceable".

Published: 18th April 2023 11:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2023 11:53 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal TMC leader Mukul Roy

West Bengal TMC leader Mukul Roy (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Senior TMC leader Mukul Roy said he has reached New Delhi for some personal work, hours after his family claimed that he was "untraceable" since late Monday evening.

Roy told reporters that he reached the national capital but had "no specific agenda".

"I have been an MP for several years. Can I not come to Delhi? Earlier, I used to come to Delhi regularly," Roy said.

Although Roy has remained tightlipped about the agenda of his visit, the political circles in West Bengal were abuzz with speculations over his next political move.

The former railway minister's son Subhragshu Roy lodged a police complaint, mentioning that his father was "untraceable".

Subhragshu had told PTI that his father was "untraceable" and "missing" since late Monday evening.

Roy joined the BJP in 2017 following differences with the TMC leadership.

He was made BJP national vice president in 2020.

He won the 2021 assembly polls on a BJP ticket and later returned to the TMC just a month after the results were announced.

Since his return to the TMC, he has remained away from the public glare.

Roy quit the post of PAC chairman in the West Bengal assembly last year, citing ill health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mukul Roy
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Bengal school job scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order to not to lodge FIRs against CBI, ED
Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with party leader Aaditya Thackeray visits the patients who fell sick due to heat stroke during the Maharashtra Bhushan Samman ceremony, at a hospital.
Kharghar heat stroke: 13 dead, several in hospital; here's what actually happened
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Pleas seeking legal validation of same-sex marriage reflect 'urban elitist' views: Centre to SC 
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting ahead of Assembly polls, in Kolar, Karnataka, Sunday, April 16, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka elections: Rahul Gandhi reiterates call for caste census & proportionate reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp