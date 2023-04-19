After Atiq’s murder, Yogi promises industrialists security of their assets  

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Speaking for the first time on law and order in Uttar Pradesh after the double murder of gangster-turned politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf in police custody, UP CM Yogi Adityanath said his government is committed to ridding the state of gangsters and dreaded criminals.

“Those who were a threat to UP earlier…now UP is a threat to them,” Yogi said here on Tuesday. Speaking at an event organised to sign a memorandum of understanding between Centre and UP in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goel for the establishment of the Textile Park announced recently, Yogi assured the investors of the security of their investments and properties.

“We guarantee your personal security and the security of your money. The law and order in Uttar Pradesh have undergone a sea change since 2017. Now there is a rule of law in the state. It was the worst before 2017,” said the CM.

Yogi Adityanath, under attack from various quarters of Opposition after the killing of Atiq and Ashraf and also the encounter of Atiq’s son Asad who was wanted in Umesh Pal murder case, added that any professional gangster or criminal could not threaten anyone anymore over phone for extortion in Uttar Pradesh.

“Now no professional criminal can dare to threaten anyone over phone for extortion,” he said without taking any name. He claimed that earlier UP was known as the state of riots. “UP used to witness communal or caste conflagration every third day. In fact, between 2012 and 2017, Uttar Pradesh witnessed over 700 riots and between 2007 and 2012, there were 364 flare-ups. However, from 2017 to 2023, there has not been a single riot in UP,” said the CM.



