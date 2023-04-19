Allow students to write exams in local language even if course is in English, UGC tells varsities

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked universities to allow students to write exams in local languages even if the course is offered in English medium.

It further encouraged the varsities to promote the translation of original writing into local languages.

In a letter to all the vice-chancellors, the UGC said that higher education institutions play an important role in preparing textbooks and supporting the teaching-learning process in the mother tongue/local languages.

The commission stressed that it is necessary to strengthen these efforts and “promote such initiatives as writing textbooks in the mother tongue/local languages and encouraging their use in teaching, including translating standard books from other languages.”

“Therefore, the commission requests that students in your university be allowed to write the answers in local languages in examinations even if the programme is offered in English medium, and promote translation of original writing in local languages and use local language in the teaching-learning process at universities,” the letter by UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said.

The letter said that promotion and regular use of Indian languages in education is a crucial area of focus in the National Education Policy 2020. The policy emphasises the importance of teaching and instruction in the mother tongue/local languages, it said.

It said that it is encouraging to note that the teaching-learning process in local languages is also being promoted by higher education institutions/universities/colleges in every state of our country. "This has benefited students, particularly the socially and economically disadvantaged groups. However, the academic ecosystem generally continues to be English medium centric," it said.

“Once teaching, learning and assessment are done in the local languages, the student engagement will eventually increase leading to an increase in success rate. This will significantly strengthen the efforts of achieving the target of enhancing the GER in higher education from 27 per cent to 50 per cent by 2035,” the letter said.

The UGC has also sought information from universities on the list of books referred for teaching in local languages, availability of faculties who can understand and teach in local languages, availability of local publishers for printing textbooks in local languages and whether students can write answers in local languages.

