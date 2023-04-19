Home Nation

Atiq killers sent to police custody for four days

On Sunday, these three accused were produced before the remand magistrate who sent them to judicial custody for 14 days.

Published: 19th April 2023 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 07:16 PM   |  A+A-

A collage of the accused (from L to R) Arun Maurya, Sunny, and Lavlesh Tiwari, who allegedly gunned down gangster-neta Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

PRAYAGRAJ: The three persons accused of killing gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Mohammad Ashraf were sent to police custody for four days by the court of chief judicial magistrate here on Wednesday.

Lovelesh Tiwari, Mohit and Arun Kumar Maurya were produced in the court amid tight security on Wednesday morning as the police sought a seven-day remand.

Passing the order later, the court sent them to police custody for four days -- from 2 pm on Wednesday till 5 pm on April 23, district government advocate Gulab Chandra Agrahari said.

Atiq Ahmad (60) and his brother Ashraf were shot dead at point-blank range by three men posing as journalists in the middle of a media interaction on Saturday night while police personnel were escorting them to a medical college in Prayagraj for a checkup.

READ MORE | 

After Atiq murder, cops' focus shifts to absconding wife Shaista to unravel truth in Umesh Pal case

In UP badlands, will Atiq's killing see new breed of criminals who seek fame by targeting bigger fish?

An FIR under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and under the Arms Act was registered against the three alleged assailants of Atiq and Ashraf at Shahganj police station.

They were initially lodged in Naini jail but were shifted to Pratapgarh prison citing security reasons.

