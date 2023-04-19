Home Nation

Gehlot loyalist minister in soup over suicide case

Prasad, who ran a tea shop, made numerous appeals to be allowed to build on the land which belonged to his family. Later, Prasad’s brother Mahavir filed a complaint. 

Published: 19th April 2023 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Minister Mahesh Joshi. (Photo | Facebook)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR:  Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi is embroiled in controversy. A case has been registered against Joshi, who is  considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot,  and seven others, for abetting the suicide of a 43-year-old man in Jaipur. 

The victim, Ram Prasad, recently made a video accusing the eight individuals, including Joshi, of preventing him from building a house on his own land in Jaipur’s Walled City area. Prasad claimed in his video message that Joshi and his group caused so much trouble to his family that he was forced to take the extreme step. 

Prasad, who ran a tea shop, made numerous appeals to be allowed to build on the land which belonged to his family. Later, Prasad’s brother Mahavir filed a complaint. He said despite having a municipal corporation lease, his brother was subjected to casteist comments.  Mahavir stated that when he approached the Municipal Corporation officials, they cited pressure from Joshi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Joshi Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot suicide
India Matters
Former Delhi University Professor G N Saibaba. (File | PTI)
SC sets aside Bombay HC order acquitting ex-DU professor Saibaba in Maoist links case
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde. (Photo | PTI)
We won't be in govt if Ajit Pawar joins BJP with NCP group: Shiv Sena
Karnataka polls: BJP brass upset over Lingayat vote mess
Image used for representational purpose only.
Kerala's drinking water sources face contamination threat

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp