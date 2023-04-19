Gehlot loyalist minister in soup over suicide case

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi is embroiled in controversy. A case has been registered against Joshi, who is considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and seven others, for abetting the suicide of a 43-year-old man in Jaipur.

The victim, Ram Prasad, recently made a video accusing the eight individuals, including Joshi, of preventing him from building a house on his own land in Jaipur’s Walled City area. Prasad claimed in his video message that Joshi and his group caused so much trouble to his family that he was forced to take the extreme step.

Prasad, who ran a tea shop, made numerous appeals to be allowed to build on the land which belonged to his family. Later, Prasad’s brother Mahavir filed a complaint. He said despite having a municipal corporation lease, his brother was subjected to casteist comments. Mahavir stated that when he approached the Municipal Corporation officials, they cited pressure from Joshi.

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Mahesh Joshi is embroiled in controversy. A case has been registered against Joshi, who is considered close to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and seven others, for abetting the suicide of a 43-year-old man in Jaipur. The victim, Ram Prasad, recently made a video accusing the eight individuals, including Joshi, of preventing him from building a house on his own land in Jaipur’s Walled City area. Prasad claimed in his video message that Joshi and his group caused so much trouble to his family that he was forced to take the extreme step. Prasad, who ran a tea shop, made numerous appeals to be allowed to build on the land which belonged to his family. Later, Prasad’s brother Mahavir filed a complaint. He said despite having a municipal corporation lease, his brother was subjected to casteist comments. Mahavir stated that when he approached the Municipal Corporation officials, they cited pressure from Joshi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });