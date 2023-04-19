In bid to get 1,500 Indians out of Sudan, MEA coordinating with US, UK, UAE, Saudi Arabia

Yeshi Seli By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a bid to get its citizens safely out of Sudan, India is coordinating with the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE.

"The Quartet countries of the US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly," said a source.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke with his counterparts in the UAE and Saudi Arabia and exchanged views on Sudan. Both nations have assured support on the ground.

Meanwhile, India’s Ambassador in Washington DC and High Commissioner in London are in touch with their respective host governments discussing the ground situation in Sudan. India is also working with the UN which has a substantial presence in Sudan.

There are close to 1500 Indians in Sudan and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a dedicated Control Room to inform and update people on the situation.

"We are in continuous touch with our Embassy in Khartoum and are getting regular reports of the status of the Indian community. The Embassy in turn is in touch with the community and individuals through multiple methods including WhatsApp groups," said the Indian Embassy in Khartoum.

The situation on the street is very tense and movement is very risky at this stage. India’s priority is safety of movement and well being of individuals whereever they are located.

"While both the Ministry and the Embassy are continuously monitoring the situation, concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details," says MEA.

The situation became tense in Sudan after the country’s army clashed with a powerful paramilitary force which claimed to have taken control of the airport and the presidential palace in the capital Khartoum.

This happened after failed negotiations between the army, paramilitary and civilian groups over a long-awaited power deal following a coup that happened in 2021. The army is headed by Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (who became President after a coup in October 2021) and Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (known as Hemeti) who is Sudan’s vice-president and commander of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

The violence comes as a setback in a much delayed transition to a civilian government that followed the ousting of dictator Omar al-Bashir in 2019, after months of street protests. It is understood that there is a disagreement between the General and Hemeti over command and integration of the paramilitary force into the army.

