India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation: UN data

Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then would start declining.

Published: 19th April 2023 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th April 2023 02:00 PM

population

Representational photo. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: India has surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation with 142.86 crore people, UN data showed.

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN world population dashboard.

According to a new UNFPA report, 25 per cent of India's population is in the age group of 0-14 years, 18 per cent in the 10 to 19 age group, 26 per cent in the age bracket of 10 to 24 years, 68 per cent in 15 to 64 years age group, and 7 per cent above 65 years.

Estimates by different agencies have suggested that India's population is expected to keep rising for nearly three decades before it peaks at 165 crore and then would start declining.

