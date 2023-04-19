Manipur: Two disgruntled BJP MLAs meet top party leaders

By Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As dissidence is brewing against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, two disgruntled BJP MLAs – Thokchom Radheshyam Singh and Karam Shyam – met the party’s state in-charge Sambit Patra in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Party sources did not disclose what transpired at the meeting. Radheshyam and Shyam did not respond to phone calls. Some BJP MLAs have been camping in Delhi for the past few days to meet the party’s central leaders and express their grievances. They are not happy over how Biren is running the government.

Last week, Radheshyam had resigned from the post of advisor to the CM as he was “never given a responsibility” since his appointment on December 31 last year. On Monday, the BJP suffered yet another setback when Shyam had quit as the chairman of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited. “I tender my resignation as I have not been assigned any responsibility,” he had written in his resignation letter to the CM.

BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi has already claimed the resignations would not harm the party in any manner. Biren has not yet said anything other than reacting to a tweet of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.

GUWAHATI: As dissidence is brewing against Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, two disgruntled BJP MLAs – Thokchom Radheshyam Singh and Karam Shyam – met the party’s state in-charge Sambit Patra in New Delhi on Tuesday. Party sources did not disclose what transpired at the meeting. Radheshyam and Shyam did not respond to phone calls. Some BJP MLAs have been camping in Delhi for the past few days to meet the party’s central leaders and express their grievances. They are not happy over how Biren is running the government. Last week, Radheshyam had resigned from the post of advisor to the CM as he was “never given a responsibility” since his appointment on December 31 last year. On Monday, the BJP suffered yet another setback when Shyam had quit as the chairman of Tourism Corporation Manipur Limited. “I tender my resignation as I have not been assigned any responsibility,” he had written in his resignation letter to the CM.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); BJP Manipur president A Sharda Devi has already claimed the resignations would not harm the party in any manner. Biren has not yet said anything other than reacting to a tweet of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh.