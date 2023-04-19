Home Nation

Raipur Diary: Hate speech politics gains ground

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

Hate speech politics gains ground
Congress government, in an apparent crack down on hate contents on social media, finds ground to counter the alleged divisive agenda that the ruling party believes have been brought forth in an election year. Eight BJP leaders were identified for spiteful hate posts following the communal clash in Bemetra district. The BJP pasted ‘Congress karyalaya (office) posters’ at civil lines thana in protest. They lodged complaints seeking action against Nandkumar Baghel (father of chief minister), cabinet ministers. 

Major e-auction of metals accomplished 
Chhattisgarh Mineral Resources department conducted the e-auction of Nickel, Chromium and Platinum Group of Elements block in Masasamund district. A gold exploration company Deccan Gold Mines Ltd won the e-auction for the ‘Bhalukona-Jamnidih block’ in Mahasamund district with a 21 percent premium. The given block was earlier explored by Geological Survey of India at the G-4 level. The department allots mines through a process of e-auction. The mineral department has successfully allotted a total of 23 mineral blocks. 

Congress happy as state gets recognition on schemes
The ruling Congress facing an all out campaign by the opposition BJP against Bhupesh Baghel government in an election year, finds the “excellence award” bestowed to the state for implementing Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) as a shot in the arm for the party. Earlier this month, the state was cited as leading in the country on maintaining and upgrading the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY). PM Narendra Modi also lauded the efforts of the state. While BJP cited that it’s the Centre’s schemes benefitting the state and its people in a big way, the Congress claimed that state government never undermines any welfare scheme. A total of 6,77,558 eligible farmers were provided with crop insurance benefits in 2022-23. 2,589 roads of 16,297 km were constructed.

